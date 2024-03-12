Minister Commends PEF’s Commitment To Quality Education
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office to review the progress and initiatives of the foundation
During the visit, Managing Director of PEF, Shahid Farid, provided a comprehensive briefing on various educational projects undertaken by the foundation. Highlighting the impact of PEF's public-private partnership model, Shahid Farid said that 2.6 million students were currently benefiting from free and quality education in more than 7,000 partner schools in Punjab.
He emphasized PEF's ongoing efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children in the province through targeted campaigns and the implementation of the new admission policy for the academic year 2024-25, aimed at enrolling more underprivileged children into PEF schools. Expressing concern over the insufficient fees received by PEF affiliated schools after nine years, Shahid Farid urged Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to consider increasing the funds allocated to PEF.
This, he emphasized, would enable partner schools to better cater to the educational needs of students.
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat lauded the exemplary services of Punjab Education Foundation in the realm of education. He commended PEF's cost-effective model, which continues to yield exceptional results, providing quality education to a vast number of students.
The minister expressed his commitment to further expanding the scope of PEF's initiatives to ensure that more underprivileged children have access to education. He reiterated the government's support for PEF's endeavors and pledged to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration and resources to strengthen educational outcomes across the province.
