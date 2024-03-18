Minister commits to implement health System improvement roadmap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged to achieve a hundred per cent implementation of the health system improvement road map outlined by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a crucial meeting of the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Monday, he emphasized the commitment of the health department towards enhancing healthcare services across the province.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of prioritizing public health has commenced, with a focus on serving the people effectively.

The minister said that Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and his dedicated team were tirelessly working towards the betterment of the health system.

He asked the health management to provide superior medical facilities to the patients visiting government hospitals.

The minister directed to improve waste management systems in government hospitals and ordered the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the conditions of government hospitals was conducted, with Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other officials providing detailed briefings on the matter.

Prominent attendees included Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Agha Nabeel, and Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, along with various officers from the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department participated.