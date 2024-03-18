Minister Commits To Implement Health System Improvement Roadmap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged to achieve a hundred per cent implementation of the health system improvement road map outlined by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Chairing a crucial meeting of the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Monday, he emphasized the commitment of the health department towards enhancing healthcare services across the province.
He said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of prioritizing public health has commenced, with a focus on serving the people effectively.
The minister said that Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and his dedicated team were tirelessly working towards the betterment of the health system.
He asked the health management to provide superior medical facilities to the patients visiting government hospitals.
The minister directed to improve waste management systems in government hospitals and ordered the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure.
During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the conditions of government hospitals was conducted, with Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other officials providing detailed briefings on the matter.
Prominent attendees included Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Agha Nabeel, and Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, along with various officers from the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department participated.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of actor Mehboob Alam observed10 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh urges all political parties to forge unity to address challenges30 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over death of PML-N leader Raja Waqar Mumtaz40 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session summoned today44 minutes ago
-
Vendor booked over adulteration50 minutes ago
-
Spices’ factory sealed50 minutes ago
-
Youth drowned50 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of documents for Senate polls to be finalized by Mar 191 hour ago
-
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today1 hour ago
-
Firework factory gutted2 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns power outages in IIOJK during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats13 hours ago