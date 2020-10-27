Minister condemns Peshawer blast

Provincial Minister for Information, Science and Technology Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassa in Peshawar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Science and Technology Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassa in Peshawar.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said that he was very saddened to hear about the Peshawar blast.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs to bear the loss with courage.

Talpur said that all his sympathies and prayers are with the injured.