UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condemns Peshawer Blast

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Minister condemns Peshawer blast

Provincial Minister for Information, Science and Technology Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassa in Peshawar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Science and Technology Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassa in Peshawar.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said that he was very saddened to hear about the Peshawar blast.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs to bear the loss with courage.

Talpur said that all his sympathies and prayers are with the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Technology Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

1 second ago

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

30 minutes ago

Czech Gov't to Ask Parliament to Extend State of E ..

17 seconds ago

Protests rallies in front of Indian military posts ..

19 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 27 ..

20 seconds ago

GPKSC condemns French President's hate speech agai ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.