Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, emphasized the urgent completion of Modular Theaters at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during a visit on Friday.

Directing the contractor to expedite efforts, he set a deadline of April 10 for the project's conclusion.

The minister's visit aimed to assess the progress of the operation theaters at PIC, stressing the paramount importance of uninterrupted healthcare services for patients.

He reiterated the government's commitment to serving the healthcare needs of the community, affirming ongoing efforts to enhance medical facilities not only at PIC but also at other cardiology hospitals across the province.

CEO of PIC, Professor Dr. Anjum Jalal, and MS Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, alongside contractors, were present during the minister's visit, underscoring collaborative efforts to meet the project's deadline and ensure seamless healthcare delivery for the people of Punjab.