Minister Discusses Bilateral Issues With Turkiye Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer at the Law Ministry on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer at the Law Ministry on Wednesday.

In a cordial exchange, both parties underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, emphasizing the shared interests and common values that bind the two nations together, said a press release.

During the meeting, discussions traversed various facets of collaboration, with particular attention given to the realms of education and law.

The Law Minister assured the Ambassador of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation in the field of education, affirming full support for initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities.

In his remarks, the Law Minister reiterated Pakistan's profound appreciation for its relations with Turkiye, highlighting Turkiye's enduring presence on Pakistan's priority list. The sentiment of brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations was reaffirmed, reflecting the shared aspirations for peace, prosperity, and progress in the region and beyond.

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with both sides expressing their commitment to continue working closely to deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan.

