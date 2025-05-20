Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that practical steps are being taken to empower rural women under the Punjab CM's ‘Skilled Punjab Initiative’.

The minister, under the slogan of “Mein Digital”, distributed 26 desktop computers and internet devices among post-graduate girls belonging to rural areas. He said that girls would also be imparted 6-month training for online earning with Rs30,000 monthly stipend under the programme.

Chairperson Chief Minister's Task Force for Skill Development, Adnan Afzal Chatha, Arfa Karim's parents Col. (retd) Amjad and Mrs. Amjad were also present. ADCG, CEO Health, Punjab Skill Development Fund officers also attended the ceremony.

Khawaja Imran Nazir paid a rich tribute to the late Arfa Karim during the ceremony and said that the Punjab CM is taking practical measures to empower rural women in the province. He said that ‘Punjab Skill Development Program’ is a game-changing program for rural women. He said that there would be a golden opportunity for educated women in rural areas to earn a livelihood at home.

“Pakistan has now started its journey of development with day and night hard work," he said, adding that soon the country would prosper.

The minister also eulogized the Pak armed forces for their befitting response to India on its cowardly act and said that the spirit of the nation has made the whole world to recognize that Pakistanis as a nation are no less than anyone in the world.

He said that the armed forces and the government of Pakistan have given the nation a new hope.

Khawaja Imran said that there is no shortage of talent in the country and urged educated women to show their abilities now in the country's economic war. He also appealed to parents to support their daughters to provide them with employment opportunities in a dignified manner. The Chief Minister of Punjab wants to see the daughters of the nation grow and flourish, he said.

CM Task Force for Skill Development Chairman Adnan Afzal Chatha said that 13th generation desktops will be given to 1,000 girls by June in the province.