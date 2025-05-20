Center Of Excellence For Citrus Inaugurated At UoS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Centre of Excellence for Citrus has been inaugurated at the University of Sargodha here on Tuesday.
The Centre was completed at a cost of Rs 200 million from the Export Development Fund of the Federal
government.
Former chairman public accounts committee Nadeem Afzal Chan and former state minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi inaugurated the centre.
The aim of Centre was to enhance kinnow produce, detect new varieties of plants and diseases.
Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) had demanded Rs 200 million from the Export
Development Fund to establish the Centre of Excellence for Citrus in Sargodha.
Member of the Executive Council Nomanullah, former Chairman Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal
Chan and former state minister for Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi played an important role in getting this grant
approved.
The centre will promote academia and industry for increasing the production of kinnow and production
of new varieties, certifications related to exports, sustainable solutions related to kinnow production
and its export.
