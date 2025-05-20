Open Menu

Center Of Excellence For Citrus Inaugurated At UoS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Centre of Excellence for Citrus has been inaugurated at the University of Sargodha here on Tuesday.

The Centre was completed at a cost of Rs 200 million from the Export Development Fund of the Federal

government.

Former chairman public accounts committee Nadeem Afzal Chan and former state minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi inaugurated the centre.

The aim of Centre was to enhance kinnow produce, detect new varieties of plants and diseases.

Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) had demanded Rs 200 million from the Export

Development Fund to establish the Centre of Excellence for Citrus in Sargodha.

Member of the Executive Council Nomanullah, former Chairman Public Accounts Committee Nadeem Afzal

Chan and former state minister for Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi played an important role in getting this grant

approved.

The centre will promote academia and industry for increasing the production of kinnow and production

of new varieties, certifications related to exports, sustainable solutions related to kinnow production

and its export.

