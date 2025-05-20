Protective Measures Launched In Cattle Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the district administration has initiated comprehensive protective measures in cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to safeguard citizens, traders, and sacrificial animals from the expected heatwave.
In line with an advisory issued by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), all assistant commissioners and chief officers of municipal committees have been instructed to implement heatwave safety protocols across the district.
Heatwave response camps are being set up in all cattle markets. These will be equipped with clean drinking water, shaded areas, first aid kits, water sprinklers, and misting fans. Health units and veterinary centers will also be established to provide immediate medical assistance to visitors and animals.
Mobile medical teams from Rescue 1122 will remain on standby. Larger markets will be equipped with additional cooling systems to help regulate temperatures. Water spraying will be carried out regularly, especially following windy or dusty conditions.
Awareness banners will be displayed at market entry points, while public announcements through loudspeakers will inform visitors about heatwave symptoms and precautionary measures. The DC said that ensuring the safety of citizens and animals is the top priority. He directed all relevant departments to coordinate effectively and submit daily reports to monitor implementation of the safety measures.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS3 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas3 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues4 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants4 minutes ago
-
Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education4 minutes ago
-
Protective measures launched in cattle markets4 minutes ago
-
Khattak family donates Rs. 4 million for KMU Islamic Center14 minutes ago
-
Sindh CS, UNICEF delegation discuss comprehensive roadmap for out-of-school children14 minutes ago
-
Developmental projects & issues across the division were discussed by Hasan Zardari14 minutes ago
-
Law minister meets speaker Balochistan assembly14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delegation attends UN's CCPCJ14 minutes ago