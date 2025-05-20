Protective measures launched in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the district administration has initiated comprehensive protective measures in cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to safeguard citizens, traders, and sacrificial animals from the expected heatwave.

In line with an advisory issued by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), all assistant commissioners and chief officers of municipal committees have been instructed to implement heatwave safety protocols across the district.

Heatwave response camps are being set up in all cattle markets. These will be equipped with clean drinking water, shaded areas, first aid kits, water sprinklers, and misting fans. Health units and veterinary centers will also be established to provide immediate medical assistance to visitors and animals.

Mobile medical teams from Rescue 1122 will remain on standby. Larger markets will be equipped with additional cooling systems to help regulate temperatures. Water spraying will be carried out regularly, especially following windy or dusty conditions.

Awareness banners will be displayed at market entry points, while public announcements through loudspeakers will inform visitors about heatwave symptoms and precautionary measures. The DC said that ensuring the safety of citizens and animals is the top priority. He directed all relevant departments to coordinate effectively and submit daily reports to monitor implementation of the safety measures.