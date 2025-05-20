UoS Hosts Seminar For CSS Aspirants
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Career Development Center, University of Sargodha, hosted a seminar for CSS aspirants titled "Roadmap to CSS".
The event provided guidance, motivation, and practical insights into the CSS examination process and career in civil services. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General of the Civil Services academy Lahore, served as the keynote speaker. The event was attended by Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, Director Civil Services Common Training Program, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC UoS, Nasir Haroon, Manager Alumni Office, Masooma Zehra, Officer CDC, and a large number of students from various departments.
Addressing the seminar, Farhan Aziz Khawaja emphasized the significance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in public service and leadership roles. He encouraged students to develop both intellectual and interpersonal skills to succeed in a competitive globalized world.
He urged the students to pursue civil services with a sense of purpose and dedication, “This is not merely a job or employment; it is a mission to serve humanity” he remarked.
He concluded his speech by quoting Allama Iqbal, "Sitaron se aagey jahan aur bhi hain" reminding the students to strive beyond limits and continuously seek higher goals.
Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal highlighted that the University of Sargodha envisions empowering its students through continuous academic and professional guidance and initiatives like this seminar play a pivotal role in broadening students' perspectives and helping them make informed career choices.
The seminar also included an interactive question and answer session, allowing the students to engage directly with the speaker, clarify their doubts, and gain valuable insights into the CSS examination process and life in the civil services.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS2 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas2 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education2 minutes ago
-
Protective measures launched in cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
Khattak family donates Rs. 4 million for KMU Islamic Center12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CS, UNICEF delegation discuss comprehensive roadmap for out-of-school children12 minutes ago
-
Developmental projects & issues across the division were discussed by Hasan Zardari12 minutes ago
-
Law minister meets speaker Balochistan assembly12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delegation attends UN's CCPCJ12 minutes ago