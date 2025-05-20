UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Career Development Center, University of Sargodha, hosted a seminar for CSS aspirants titled "Roadmap to CSS".

The event provided guidance, motivation, and practical insights into the CSS examination process and career in civil services. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General of the Civil Services academy Lahore, served as the keynote speaker. The event was attended by Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, Director Civil Services Common Training Program, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC UoS, Nasir Haroon, Manager Alumni Office, Masooma Zehra, Officer CDC, and a large number of students from various departments.

Addressing the seminar, Farhan Aziz Khawaja emphasized the significance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in public service and leadership roles. He encouraged students to develop both intellectual and interpersonal skills to succeed in a competitive globalized world.

He urged the students to pursue civil services with a sense of purpose and dedication, “This is not merely a job or employment; it is a mission to serve humanity” he remarked.

He concluded his speech by quoting Allama Iqbal, "Sitaron se aagey jahan aur bhi hain" reminding the students to strive beyond limits and continuously seek higher goals.

Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal highlighted that the University of Sargodha envisions empowering its students through continuous academic and professional guidance and initiatives like this seminar play a pivotal role in broadening students' perspectives and helping them make informed career choices.

The seminar also included an interactive question and answer session, allowing the students to engage directly with the speaker, clarify their doubts, and gain valuable insights into the CSS examination process and life in the civil services.