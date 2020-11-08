Minister lauds PTI workers of Malakand division for successful PM Swat rally

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture,Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan on Sunday said that the successful rally in Swat was an expression of people's full confidence on the Government.

He expressed these views with PTI workers during a meeting and thanked the leaders especially the PK-8 workers and leaders. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed addressed a grand rally at Grassy Ground and expressed their love for party workers and PTI.

He thanked the PTI workers and the people for their full participation in the rally. The zealous people have expressed their heartfelt love for Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Government. They salute the PTI's obsession with holding a historic rally.

The spirit of the people present at the rally was palpable. The rally was a glimpse to those who called the successful rally in Swat a failure.

It has given a new impetus to the owners, the zealous people of Malakand Division have expressed their love for Imran Khan, and PTI by participating in the grassy ground and it was a grand and big gathering in the history of Malakand Division.

The blind opposition did not see the flood of people and they were insulting the people who have attended the rally by calling it a failed rally. He said that he saluted the PTI workers and the zealous people of Malakand division.

Welcoming the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who maintained the tradition of hospitality, he said that the politics of looting of the opposition was faltering and his political funeral was about to take place.He said that Swat and Malakand divisions were the stronghold of PTI and would remain the stronghold of PTI in future as well.