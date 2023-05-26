Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Friday to introduce administrative reforms for ensuring good governance in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Friday to introduce administrative reforms for ensuring good governance in the region.

During his visit to the FDA Complex, he inspected one-window counter and interacted with the applicants. He asked them about the FDA services and said that provision of swift relief to the public was top priority of the Punjab government. He stressed the need for remodeling one-window counter at the FDA, saying that the system should be more comfortable, beneficial and attractive for the visitors. He told the staff there would be zero tolerance for corruption and all those elements found involved in any kind of corruption would be dealt with an iron hand.

He also took a round of various sections of the FDA complex and emphasised maintaining complete transparency in official affairs and raising the capacity to serve the public better.

The minister pointed out some administrative and environmental shortcomings and said that quality of cleanliness should be improved in addition to maintaining environment of the office with an aesthetic sense.

The minister also held a meeting with the FDA officers and appreciated development vision and administrative qualities of Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry. He hoped that the FDA would be more vibrant and strong under his leadership.

The FDA DG apprised the minister about the Authority's performance and said that various projects were being completed for urban development besides proposing the city beautification projects with coordination of the district administration and other departments concerned.