UrduPoint.com

Minister Orders FDA To Introduce Administrative Reforms For Good Governance

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Friday to introduce administrative reforms for ensuring good governance in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Friday to introduce administrative reforms for ensuring good governance in the region.

During his visit to the FDA Complex, he inspected one-window counter and interacted with the applicants. He asked them about the FDA services and said that provision of swift relief to the public was top priority of the Punjab government. He stressed the need for remodeling one-window counter at the FDA, saying that the system should be more comfortable, beneficial and attractive for the visitors. He told the staff there would be zero tolerance for corruption and all those elements found involved in any kind of corruption would be dealt with an iron hand.

He also took a round of various sections of the FDA complex and emphasised maintaining complete transparency in official affairs and raising the capacity to serve the public better.

The minister pointed out some administrative and environmental shortcomings and said that quality of cleanliness should be improved in addition to maintaining environment of the office with an aesthetic sense.

The minister also held a meeting with the FDA officers and appreciated development vision and administrative qualities of Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry. He hoped that the FDA would be more vibrant and strong under his leadership.

The FDA DG apprised the minister about the Authority's performance and said that various projects were being completed for urban development besides proposing the city beautification projects with coordination of the district administration and other departments concerned.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Nasir All Top Housing

Recent Stories

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

1 minute ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

2 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

29 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

49 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.