Minister orders inquiry into death of Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar

LAHORE, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday ordered detailed inquiry into the sad demise of Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar at the Services Institure of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Hospital.

According to official sources, the Minister directed Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan to conduct a complete inquiry into the sad demise of late Dr Salman Iftikhar.

The Minister said strict action would be taken if any negligence was found into the treatment of the late doctor.

Meanwhile, SIMS Principal Dr Mehmood Ayaz has condoled with the family of late Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar.

Dr Mehmood Ayaz said as per information available, late Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar, Post Graduate Resident Punjab Institute of Cardiology, was admitted to SIMS Surgical Emergency on the night of June 3-4 in critical condition BP less with fever, abdominal pain and respiratory problem over the last three days.

He was given emergency treatment which stabilized his condition for a short while but his condition again worsened and on reporting improvement, surgery was performed.

After the operation, he was put on ventilator in the ICU. He could not survive and breathed his last three days afterwards on June 7.

He said that a high-level committee headed by Professor Mohammad Amjad had been constituted with Professor Nadeem Aslam (Surgery), Professor Arif Nadeem (Medicine), Professor Naila Asad (Anesthesia) and Dr Zubair Ahmed (AMS Admin) as its member to probe into the circumstances and identify negligence, if any, into the death of late Dr Salman Iftikhar.

The Committee would submit its detailed findings within 72 hours.