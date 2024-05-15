Minister Pledges To Introduce Effective Local Bodies System
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique pledged on Wednesday to introduce a local bodies system which could deliver in letter and spirit.
He said this while chairing a meeting of the special committee, formed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Civil Secretariat here. The committee deliberated upon matters of preparation of the new local government bill. Members of the committee, MPAs and officials concerned attended the meeting. Proposals for upgrading status of Sialkot, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan's local bodies, creating a metropolitan corporation for more than five lakh population and at all divisional headquarters were considered.
Apart from this, consultations were made on the determination of the population of the union council and the establishment of town committees. Addressing the meeting, the minister said, “We will move forward while learning lesson from past experiences”. He said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wants an effective local government system in Punjab, he pledged to devise such system.
Minister Zeeshan Rafique said the committee would send its recommendations to the provincial cabinet for further deliberations. He said all aspects are being considered before the new legislation particularly the suggestions from the elected representatives are being taken into consideration.
