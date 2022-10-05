Minister reviews facilities for treatment of children suffering from thalassemia

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here.

Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and Dr. Noor, Adnan Jameel, Abdul Monim, Dr. Yasmin Ehsan, Rehan and Children Hospital Lahore, Chaghtai Lab, Fatemeed Foundation Lahore, Kulsoom Society of Hematology Sialkot, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Sundas Foundation and representatives of other charitable institutions and government hospitals participated through video link.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed facilities for the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia through Sehat Sahulat card.

CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzak and Dr. Noor from State Life Insurance Company gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid.

The minister said, "We are providing free facility of colating agent treatment and transfusion to all the children suffering from thalassemia major in Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. We have called all the stakeholders today to provide more facilities to the children of Thalassemia Major through Sehat Sahulat Card", she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the State Life Insurance Company had been directed to provide training to staff of selected government and private hospitals for facilitating the treatment of thalassemia major children.

"We are grateful to the private sector for providing treatment facilities to children with thalassemia major at low rates," she said, adding that government and private thalassemia centers were also being selected to provide more facilities to the patients of thalassemia in Punjab.

