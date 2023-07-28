Minister reviews security arrangement for Ashura

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Mansoor Qadir on Friday visited Sialkot and reviewed security arrangements made for the gatherings and processions on the occasion of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Provincial Minister also inspected the route of procession from Markazi Imambargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah.

He also inspected the district control room where Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave a briefing to the minister. AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Convener Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema, Ayub Appal were also present.

Talking to media at DC Office, the Minister said that timely measures were taken for the security of 1210 majalis and 303 mourning processions during Ashura Muharram in Sialkot district. Among them, 66 majalis and 40 processions are of A category.

He said that on the occasion of Ashura Muharram, foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of the Markazi Imambargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah, Imambargah Adda Pasrurian and Imambargah Sialkot Cantt.

Round the clock monitoring is being done through 138 CCTV cameras in the control room, he added.

The Provincial Minister said that during Muharram, the weather is rainy, and the measures taken by the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) under the supervision of the district administration for drainage of rainwater are satisfactory.

Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir expressed satisfaction over the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, DPO Hasan Iqbal, members of District Peace Committee and scholars for maintaining law and order in the district.