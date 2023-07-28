Open Menu

Minister Reviews Security Arrangement For Ashura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Minister reviews security arrangement for Ashura

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Mansoor Qadir on Friday visited Sialkot and reviewed security arrangements made for the gatherings and processions on the occasion of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Provincial Minister also inspected the route of procession from Markazi Imambargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah.

He also inspected the district control room where Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave a briefing to the minister. AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Convener Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema, Ayub Appal were also present.

Talking to media at DC Office, the Minister said that timely measures were taken for the security of 1210 majalis and 303 mourning processions during Ashura Muharram in Sialkot district. Among them, 66 majalis and 40 processions are of A category.

He said that on the occasion of Ashura Muharram, foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of the Markazi Imambargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah, Imambargah Adda Pasrurian and Imambargah Sialkot Cantt.

Round the clock monitoring is being done through 138 CCTV cameras in the control room, he added.

The Provincial Minister said that during Muharram, the weather is rainy, and the measures taken by the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) under the supervision of the district administration for drainage of rainwater are satisfactory.

Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir expressed satisfaction over the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, DPO Hasan Iqbal, members of District Peace Committee and scholars for maintaining law and order in the district.

Related Topics

Weather Police Education Law And Order Company Sialkot Media From Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

33 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

47 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

6 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

7 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan