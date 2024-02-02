Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged District Affairs, Industries, Commerce Technical Education Dr. Aamir Abdullah Friday took notice of the complaints about the outdated custom of ‘Ghag’ in some tribal areas and directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for eradicating the heinous crime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged District Affairs, Industries, Commerce Technical education Dr. Aamir Abdullah Friday took notice of the complaints about the outdated custom of ‘Ghag’ in some tribal areas and directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for eradicating the heinous crime.

In a dispatch issued by the office of the caretaker minister to the respective Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers of the merged districts and former Frontier Regions (FRs) here, it has been stated that under ‘Ghag Act’ it has been declared a non-bailable and cognizable offense which under Section 4 of the Act, imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years with a fine of Rs 500,000 or both.

The minister directed that such matter should be dealt with only in accordance with the relevant legal provisions contained in the Ghag Act and that such persons who are guilty of violating the said Act shall be prosecuted under this Act.

The cases should be registered immediately.

The minister further directed that such cases should be diligently followed up so that the violators could be brought to justice as soon as possible while appropriate measures should be taken to protect the victims.

He said that no negligence should be tolerated in such matters and law-breaking elements would be dealt with iron hands.

It should be cleared that the issue of committing the crime of ‘Ghag’ will be resolved by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) means of Jirga.

He said that even after the enforcement of the Act, complaints of the continuation of the custom are being registered.

Taking immediate action on these complaints, the minister directed to take action against this crime under the relevant law.

