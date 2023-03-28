UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Bachat Bazar At Bin Qasim Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Minister visits Bachat Bazar at Bin Qasim Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani on Tuesday visited the Bachat Bazar established at Bin Qasim Park Clifton.

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (R) Saeed Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Civil Line Hanan Bhutto and others were also present on the occasion.

The minister visited the Bachat Bazaar stalls and checked the price list and the quality of the essential items.

Bijarani directed the officials concerned that the official price list should be displayed at a prominent place on the stalls.

The Sindh government has set up Bachat Bazars in the entire province to provide relief to the people in the month of Ramazan, he said and added that Bachat Bazaars have been set up at 26 locations in the city.

Sindh cabinet members, special assistants, MPAs and MNAs have been given the task of monitoring these Bachat bazaars, he said.

He said that it was the priority of the Sindh government to provide maximum relief to the people in view of inflation.

Actions against profiteers and hoarders have been intensified across Sindh, he added.

Apart from Bachat Bazar, 7.8 million families are being given subsidy for purchasing cheap flour, he said.

The Sindh government is spending Rs 15.6 billion on it, the provincial minister said.

He said that Rs 2000 will be transferred to each family for the purchase of flour to the deserving families.

