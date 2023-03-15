UrduPoint.com

Minor Critically Injured By Dog Biting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A minor boy was critically injured by a pet dog bite at Shah Jamal road, rescuers told here Wednesday.

The victim named Zain, son of Sajid, a resident of Mehr Chowk was going to mosque for recitation of Quran.

In the meantime, a pet dog of the neighbor appeared to attack him all of the sudden, leaving the child critically injured.

Rescue control room informed the police before shifting the victim to DHQ Hospital.

The Hospital sources said that treatment of the injured was continued with vaccine administered to save his life.

