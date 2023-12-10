Open Menu

Minorities Play A Vital Role In The Development Of The Country; Dr Jamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minorities play a vital role in the development of the country; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that minorities played a vital role in the development and progress of the country and were an integral part of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized in connection with Christmas celebrations at the IFGF Church.

The minister said that the minority communities were playing an important and constructive role in the development of the country while leaders and followers of all religions played a key role in communal harmony in Pakistan.

Dr Jamal congratulated the Christian community on the coming Christmas and also cut the cake. A large number of Christian communities including Pastor Justin Javed, Pastor Frank Al-Aziz, Pastor Saber Khurshid, Pastor Manwar, Pastor Ilyas, and Pastor Arif Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Minority Population Welfare Christmas Progress Nasir Sunday Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

10 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

18 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

19 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

19 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

19 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

19 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

19 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

19 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

19 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

19 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan