Minorities play a vital role in the development of the country; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that minorities played a vital role in the development and progress of the country and were an integral part of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized in connection with Christmas celebrations at the IFGF Church.

The minister said that the minority communities were playing an important and constructive role in the development of the country while leaders and followers of all religions played a key role in communal harmony in Pakistan.

Dr Jamal congratulated the Christian community on the coming Christmas and also cut the cake. A large number of Christian communities including Pastor Justin Javed, Pastor Frank Al-Aziz, Pastor Saber Khurshid, Pastor Manwar, Pastor Ilyas, and Pastor Arif Bhatti were also present on the occasion.