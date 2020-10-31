Minorities took out rally against blasphemous sketches in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Local minorities took out a big protest rally against the publication of blasphemous sketches under the leadership of MPA, Danesh Kumar on Friday.

The Rally was taken from Arian Samaj Mandir and accumulated near Press Club Quetta after marching various routes of the city.

Scores of people of minority community attended the rally and they also chanted slogans against the French President Emmanuel Macron's act of defending publication of sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the French President.

MPA, Danesh Kumar while addressing the gathering said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France is unbearable and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the merciful for entire of the worlds.

He said the people including different communities are being protested against the publication of blasphemous sketches in different areas of the country including Quetta to send a positive message to the international world that they have to take action against the French President.