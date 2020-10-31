UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Took Out Rally Against Blasphemous Sketches In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Minorities took out rally against blasphemous sketches in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Local minorities took out a big protest rally against the publication of blasphemous sketches under the leadership of MPA, Danesh Kumar on Friday.

The Rally was taken from Arian Samaj Mandir and accumulated near Press Club Quetta after marching various routes of the city.

Scores of people of minority community attended the rally and they also chanted slogans against the French President Emmanuel Macron's act of defending publication of sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the French President.

MPA, Danesh Kumar while addressing the gathering said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France is unbearable and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the merciful for entire of the worlds.

He said the people including different communities are being protested against the publication of blasphemous sketches in different areas of the country including Quetta to send a positive message to the international world that they have to take action against the French President.

Related Topics

Protest World Quetta Minority France From

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

20 minutes ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

2 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

3 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.