Minus 09 C temperature recorded in Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Kalat, Quetta and other hill areas of Balochistan have been facing freezing cold spell as mercury dropped to -09 centigrade in Kalat and -6.5 centigrade in Quetta.

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during nest 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -09 degrees centigrade, -6.5 degrees centigrade in Quetta and -6.8 degrees centigrade in Pishin on Wednesday.