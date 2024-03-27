Mirpurkhas municipal meeting held

The Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, led by Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri, convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss initiatives for city's improvement

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, led by Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri, convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss initiatives for city's improvement.

In the meeting, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Talpur and SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retd Asad Ali Chaudhry, were also present.

Agenda items included congratulating President Asif Ali Zardari's re-election, addressing housing scheme issues, restoring expired leases, and raising rents for markets.

During the meeting, various plans were discussed for new infrastructure like meat markets, shopping plazas, and residential flats, along with a People's Bus Service.

The meeting also discussed appointing qualified candidates, increasing water and sanitation tax rates, establishing library halls and computer labs, besides improving municipal facilities.

On the occasion, Mayor Ghouri said that we have made the commitment to resolving public issues.

SSP Chaudhry highlighted the city's potential, and Deputy Mayor Samira Baloch expressed confidence in the committee's agenda.

PPP leader Mir Hassan Dhonkai and other officials pledged to make collective efforts towards city improvement.

The meeting was attended by UC Chairman, journalists, and stakeholders.

APP/hms/378/