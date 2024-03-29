Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has lamented the restrictions placed upon him and expressed dismay at being repeatedly subjected to house arrest, preventing him from having unrestricted access to mosques

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing the congregation at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on Friday, said, “Even during the sacred month of Ramazan, a time of spiritual significance when the faithful seek guidance and religious sermons to enrich their faith and practice, he was not permitted to address the religious gathering at Aali Masjid yesterday.”

He noted that such actions not only restrict his fundamental freedoms of expression and religion but also disrupt the spiritual journey of the community.

He stressed that Ramazan calls upon individuals not only to engage in spiritual worship but also to extend financial support to those in need within the community, through zakat and charitable donations.

Mirwaiz shared that Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has been a beacon of support for the less fortunate, including the impoverished, the ill, and those affected by disasters, for several decades.

He expressed hope that during Ramazan, the community would enhance the institution’s efforts by contributing zakat and charity, thereby honouring both the spiritual and financial aspects of worship.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the authorities to refrain from perpetuating these unexplained detentions and to allow him to continue his religious work of dawah.