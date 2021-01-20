UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Amir Gopang Apprises Buzdar On Areas Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

MNA Amir Gopang apprises Buzdar on areas issues

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Amir Talal Gopang called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Usman Buzdar, and apprised him on issues of his area specially contaminated water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Amir Talal Gopang called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Usman Buzdar, and apprised him on issues of his area specially contaminated water.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he stated the underground water of Khairpur Sadaat and Mubarakpur was contaminated and the CM ensured him of the resolution of the problems.

He said that the Punjab govt was making solid polices for development and focusing equally on progress of each city of the province.

Mr Budzar wants to turn the direction of progress towards unprivileged areas of the province, the MNA said and added that these areas were badly ignored by the past government.

The funds were allocated for specific cities in the past whereas the incumbent govt was paying attention to development of all cities specially to deprived areas, Mr Gopang informed.

He said that the CM approved Alipur-Saadpur Sirkian road project.

He quoted Punjab CM as saying that opposition had disappointed everyone with their hollow slogans adding that the PDM has multiplied the problems of the masses.

It is hurting country's interests just for its personal gains, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Water Road Progress Khairpur All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

JUI-F chief buys land in Islamabad, D I Khan from ..

46 seconds ago

AIOU to conduct admission tests from Feb 7

2 minutes ago

UN says number of displaced people globally tops 8 ..

2 minutes ago

Indian brutalities cannot suppress Kashmiris' stru ..

2 minutes ago

PR reserves 12,808 acres land for future operation ..

2 minutes ago

‘They can’t prove corruption of even a single ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.