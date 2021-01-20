MNA Amir Gopang apprises Buzdar on areas issues

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Amir Talal Gopang called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Usman Buzdar, and apprised him on issues of his area specially contaminated water

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Amir Talal Gopang called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Usman Buzdar, and apprised him on issues of his area specially contaminated water.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he stated the underground water of Khairpur Sadaat and Mubarakpur was contaminated and the CM ensured him of the resolution of the problems.

He said that the Punjab govt was making solid polices for development and focusing equally on progress of each city of the province.

Mr Budzar wants to turn the direction of progress towards unprivileged areas of the province, the MNA said and added that these areas were badly ignored by the past government.

The funds were allocated for specific cities in the past whereas the incumbent govt was paying attention to development of all cities specially to deprived areas, Mr Gopang informed.

He said that the CM approved Alipur-Saadpur Sirkian road project.

He quoted Punjab CM as saying that opposition had disappointed everyone with their hollow slogans adding that the PDM has multiplied the problems of the masses.

It is hurting country's interests just for its personal gains, he maintained.