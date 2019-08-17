UrduPoint.com
MNA Naveed Amir Jewa Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Naveed Amir Jewa was injured in a road accident near Sammundri Interchange on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Naveed Amir Jewa was injured in a road accident near Sammundri Interchange on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, MNA Naveed Amir, who belongs to PPP, was coming from Multan to Faisalabad via motorway when their vehicle smashed into a speeding van near Sammundri Interchange.

As a result, MNA Naveed Amir Jewa sustained injuries at his chest and face and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where his condition is stated out of danger.

