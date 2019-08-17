MNA Naveed Amir Jewa Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:07 PM
Member National Assembly (MNA) Naveed Amir Jewa was injured in a road accident near Sammundri Interchange on Saturday
According to Rescue 1122, MNA Naveed Amir, who belongs to PPP, was coming from Multan to Faisalabad via motorway when their vehicle smashed into a speeding van near Sammundri Interchange.
As a result, MNA Naveed Amir Jewa sustained injuries at his chest and face and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where his condition is stated out of danger.