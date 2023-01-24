MNC to launch PMS system on January 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) to launch the automated Precursor Management System (PMS) for registering and applying 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for importing controlled precursor chemicals by the industry on 25 January (Wednesday).

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

The event will be attended by the Federal secretary of Ministry of Narcotics Control, the chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), representatives of UNODC Country Office Pakistan (COPAK), counterparts, senior government officials, experts from the international community, representatives of private sector associations, development partners, academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies.

The PMS will improve Government of Pakistan's precursor control regime.

It is a part of a broader vision to automate the entire process of registration and issuance of NOC to the industry for controlled chemicals.

It will also help the private sector to receive responses in an efficient and reliable manner. The system will also significantly improve transparency and improve trust among all stakeholders.

The system can be accessed via internet and replaces the manual process currently in practice. The requests for NOC can be generated through the system electronically and all steps including document submission, utilization details and import licenses are automated.

User manuals and information packages are part of the system to guide the industry throughout the process. This approach also helps the ministry to take data-driven and evidence-based decisions for future imports and allocation of quotas.