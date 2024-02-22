Model Vaccination Centre Set Up At IPH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In a bid to ensure a healthy future for children, a Model EPI Vaccination Centre has been inaugurated at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) with the support of UNICEF.
Dean of the Institute Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir Thursday emphasised the importance of completing the immunisation course for newborns. The centre, supported by UNICEF and WHO, offers free vaccinations against 12 common diseases, including polio, pneumonia, diphtheria, measles, and hepatitis B for children from birth to 15 months of age.
Dr. Rabia islam, head of the Mother and Child Health Department, highlighted the extension of prenatal and postnatal medical care for pregnant women, along with free medication for patients.
Dr. Tahir expressed concern over the persistence of polio in the country, leading to travel restrictions imposed by the World Health Organisation. The Model EPI Centre also provides polio vaccination certificates for travel purposes.
The initiative aims to raise awareness among the public about the importance of immunisation for safeguarding children from lifelong disabilities and deadly diseases. Dr. Tahir thanked Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and senior officials for their support in providing medications. The establishment of the centre marks a significant step towards ensuring comprehensive healthcare services for the community, promoting a healthier future for generations to come.
