Mohsin Naqvi reviews legal action progress on May 9 incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office in which legal action being taken against the miscreants involved in the May 9 incident was reviewed.

Progress on the prosecution against miscreants was reviewed during the meeting and the participants were informed that the database of 1163 more miscreants involved in the May 9 incidents had been found and their identification process had been started in a scientific manner. The caretaker CM, while ordering early arrest of the absconding miscreants, said such persons should be presented before a court of law at the earliest.

The CM asserted that the miscreants would be followed till the arrest of last miscreant, adding that no leniency would be shown to anyone. The miscreants and those inciting them would not be spared under any circumstances, he said adding that prosecution would be proceeded in a more effective manner.

He directed the police and the prosecution to prosecute the cases with more coordination. No innocent should be arrested and no culprit or miscreant should go Scot free. The Inspector General of Police gave a briefing about arrest of miscreants, investigation and progress being made into the cases.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information, Additional IG CTD, IG Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and RPOs participated the meeting via video link.