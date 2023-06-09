UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Legal Action Progress On May 9 Incidents

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi reviews legal action progress on May 9 incidents

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office in which legal action being taken against the miscreants involved in the May 9 incident was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office in which legal action being taken against the miscreants involved in the May 9 incident was reviewed.

Progress on the prosecution against miscreants was reviewed during the meeting and the participants were informed that the database of 1163 more miscreants involved in the May 9 incidents had been found and their identification process had been started in a scientific manner. The caretaker CM, while ordering early arrest of the absconding miscreants, said such persons should be presented before a court of law at the earliest.

The CM asserted that the miscreants would be followed till the arrest of last miscreant, adding that no leniency would be shown to anyone. The miscreants and those inciting them would not be spared under any circumstances, he said adding that prosecution would be proceeded in a more effective manner.

He directed the police and the prosecution to prosecute the cases with more coordination. No innocent should be arrested and no culprit or miscreant should go Scot free. The Inspector General of Police gave a briefing about arrest of miscreants, investigation and progress being made into the cases.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information, Additional IG CTD, IG Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and RPOs participated the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Chief Minister Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Progress May Court

Recent Stories

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

6 minutes ago
 Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhan ..

Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhance export: Federal Minister fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in ele ..

Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in electricity network system in bud ..

6 minutes ago
 Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at Z ..

Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

6 minutes ago
 Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since A ..

Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since August 2022 - StatCan

1 minute ago
 FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

FPSC announces final results of CSS exams 2022

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.