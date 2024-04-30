Mohsin Naqvi Visits Sukkur Passport Office & NADRA Center
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has paid a surprise visit to Passport Office and NADRA Regional Centre Sukkur here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, the Interior Minister said two new Nadra Centers will be established in Sukkur City and Rohri in three Months and directed to complete the construction of the Passport office building within Six Months.
During the visit, the Interior Minister interacted with the people at passport office and inquired about issues faced by them.
The Interior Minister said steps are being taken to ensure access to Documents for the citizens at NADRA Centers.
He also vowed to make passport offices as efficient as Nadra Centres as he reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the Public.
Later, talking to Media, Naqvi said that it’s time to work for progress of the country. He said that they have to work for the development of the country.
Mohsin Naqvi said that they will further improve law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi
To a question, he said that the Army can be called in for assistance in Katcha operation against dacoits of the Sindh.
He said that they will take all possible steps in order to establish peace in Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts of Sindh.
He further said that there will be a meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister in this regard adding that "I have come here to see the situation regarding unrest in Sindh.”
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HoD directs to create awareness about dengue6 minutes ago
-
Int'l workshop on "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Data Security" from April 29-May 046 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO6 minutes ago
-
Joint action plan prepared for safety of Customs, police, E&T personnel: RPO6 minutes ago
-
KKKUK holds seminar on legal insights of pakistan cybersecurity6 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan emphasizes student safety, educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting16 minutes ago
-
Couple suffered burns16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further solidify parliamentary relations16 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony held at PHA16 minutes ago
-
FDA for action against defaulters26 minutes ago
-
ACT alliance demands full implementation of track, trace system amid fiscal failures27 minutes ago