Mohsin Naqvi visits Sukkur Passport Office & NADRA Center

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has paid a surprise visit to Passport Office and NADRA Regional Centre Sukkur here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister said two new Nadra Centers will be established in Sukkur City and Rohri in three Months and directed to complete the construction of the Passport office building within Six Months.

During the visit, the Interior Minister interacted with the people at passport office and inquired about issues faced by them.

The Interior Minister said steps are being taken to ensure access to Documents for the citizens at NADRA Centers.

He also vowed to make passport offices as efficient as Nadra Centres as he reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the Public.

Later, talking to Media, Naqvi said that it’s time to work for progress of the country. He said that they have to work for the development of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi said that they will further improve law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi

To a question, he said that the Army can be called in for assistance in Katcha operation against dacoits of the Sindh.

He said that they will take all possible steps in order to establish peace in Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts of Sindh.

He further said that there will be a meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister in this regard adding that "I have come here to see the situation regarding unrest in Sindh.”