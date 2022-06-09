UrduPoint.com

MoIT Taking Concrete Steps To Adopt Latest Tools For Improving National IT Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

MoIT taking concrete steps to adopt latest tools for improving national IT infrastructure

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking concrete steps for the adoption of the latest tools in bringing improvement in national IT infrastructure that could be used to attain required national productivity and growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking concrete steps for the adoption of the latest tools in bringing improvement in national IT infrastructure that could be used to attain required national productivity and growth.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 unveiled on Thursday, Pakistan's vision-2025 laid special emphasis on the knowledge-based economy.

"It is well understood that if Pakistan has to come out of its economic recession, it has to best utilize its youth bulge. Utilizing the 4IR technologies Pakistan economy can be transformed to digital economy. Through Digital Economy, GOP (Government of Pakistan) wants to ensure economic prosperity and citizen empowerment," the survey said.

To achieve above objectives, the MoITT had adopted a multi-pronged strategy that focused on building the capacity of public and private sectors, besides establishing of requisite infrastructure and platforms.

"Key pillars of this strategy are E-governance, IT infrastructure, human capital development, innovation and entrepreneurship, IT/ITeS development and export, fintech, E-commerce and digital platforms, privacy and Security and partnership and collaboration," it added.

The E-Governance remained the key pillar for the MoITT's strategy to assist the Federal government in reshaping the governance structure. Through a number of initiatives, the ministry successfully handled the governance structure in various federal ministries/divisions/organizations, the document said.

"Economic growth can be targeted through the use of IT ecosystem which may provide enabling environment to business growth, help job creation and enhance citizen empowerment through E-governance," it suggested.

According to the SBP data, IT exports during July-March FY2022 surged to US $1.948 billion at a growth rate of 29.26 percent in comparison to US $1.5 billion in the same period last year. These include telecommunication, computer and information services.

Pakistan's IT Industry is the largest net services exporter with exports to 169 countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Job Same May Government Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Korea singed agreement with Pakistan under EDCF pr ..

Korea singed agreement with Pakistan under EDCF program

58 seconds ago
 RCCI enthusiastic about business-friendly 2022-23 ..

RCCI enthusiastic about business-friendly 2022-23 budget

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China Traditional Medical Alliance establ ..

Pakistan-China Traditional Medical Alliance established in Jinan, China

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocated Rs 31.4 bln FY 2022 for ..

Balochistan govt allocated Rs 31.4 bln FY 2022 for development projects

1 minute ago
 Incumbent govt taking steps for uplift of South Pu ..

Incumbent govt taking steps for uplift of South Punjab: Governor

1 minute ago
 Country's total electricity generation capacity re ..

Country's total electricity generation capacity registers 11.5 % increase: Econo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.