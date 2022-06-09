MoIT taking concrete steps to adopt latest tools for improving national IT infrastructure

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking concrete steps for the adoption of the latest tools in bringing improvement in national IT infrastructure that could be used to attain required national productivity and growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking concrete steps for the adoption of the latest tools in bringing improvement in national IT infrastructure that could be used to attain required national productivity and growth.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 unveiled on Thursday, Pakistan's vision-2025 laid special emphasis on the knowledge-based economy.

"It is well understood that if Pakistan has to come out of its economic recession, it has to best utilize its youth bulge. Utilizing the 4IR technologies Pakistan economy can be transformed to digital economy. Through Digital Economy, GOP (Government of Pakistan) wants to ensure economic prosperity and citizen empowerment," the survey said.

To achieve above objectives, the MoITT had adopted a multi-pronged strategy that focused on building the capacity of public and private sectors, besides establishing of requisite infrastructure and platforms.

"Key pillars of this strategy are E-governance, IT infrastructure, human capital development, innovation and entrepreneurship, IT/ITeS development and export, fintech, E-commerce and digital platforms, privacy and Security and partnership and collaboration," it added.

The E-Governance remained the key pillar for the MoITT's strategy to assist the Federal government in reshaping the governance structure. Through a number of initiatives, the ministry successfully handled the governance structure in various federal ministries/divisions/organizations, the document said.

"Economic growth can be targeted through the use of IT ecosystem which may provide enabling environment to business growth, help job creation and enhance citizen empowerment through E-governance," it suggested.

According to the SBP data, IT exports during July-March FY2022 surged to US $1.948 billion at a growth rate of 29.26 percent in comparison to US $1.5 billion in the same period last year. These include telecommunication, computer and information services.

Pakistan's IT Industry is the largest net services exporter with exports to 169 countries.