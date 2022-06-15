Monsoon: DC directs housing societies to keep storm drains clean

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday directed the civil administration to serve notices to all housing societies to keep storm drains clean passing through their areas to avoid any mishap during monsoon's season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday directed the civil administration to serve notices to all housing societies to keep storm drains clean passing through their areas to avoid any mishap during monsoon's season.

Presiding over a meeting to check precautionary measures in wake of possible floods in the Federal capital during monsoon season, he instructed to form Rapid Response Teams to deal any emergency situation in a swift manner.

He asked the relevant agencies to take immediate steps for elimination of encroachments on nullahs (storm drains) for safety of people during heavy down pour as water flowing through streams can pose a threat to their lives.

Representatives of National Disaster Management, Capital Development Authority, Meteorological Department, Irrigation and Punjab Department gave a detailed briefing to DC about preparations on floods.

The meeting was informed that all the drains were cleaned and widened to ensure smooth flow of water during heavy rains.

It may be mentioned that during monsoon last year floods in urban areas of the federal capital severely damaged the public property due to encroachment on nullahs and improper cleaning.