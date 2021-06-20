More candidates interested to file nomination papers for AJK polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 20 (APP):Amidst great enthusiasm, candidates from various political parties, besides independent candidates, continue filing nomination papers in their respective electoral Constituencies in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) scheduled to be held on July 25.

In Mirpur district prominent among those who have filed their nomination papers so far included Shehzada Iqbal Jirral, candidate on the ticket of Muslim Conference, former Prime Minister of AJK and the PTI's nominee Barrister Sultan (PTI), his closest rival Ex minister Ch. Saeed candidate of the PML (N) from LA-3 City Constituency and sitting AJK minister Ch. Muhammad Rukhsar, the PML (N) candidate from Mirpur LA-4 (Khari) constituency.

Elections to all 45 constituencies of the 53-seat AJK Legislative Assembly including 33 constituencies and 12 reserves seats for Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees will be held on direct adult franchise basis in a fair free and transparent manner.

Four new constituencies have been created in AJK.

Final list of the eligible candidates will be issued on the July 3,, AJK Elections Commission sources told APP here on Sunday.

The candidates can file their nomination papers by June, 21 till 4.00 pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on June 22 from 8.00 am till completion of the process of the scrutiny.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers would be received on June 27 and their hearing will be held on June 28-29. Decisions on these appeals will be announced on June 30. He said the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 2, and final list of candidates will be displayed on July 3 and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 04.

There are 28,17090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir 's all ten districts. A total of 4,02441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise for Pakistan-based refugees' 12 constituencies.

Polling to the general Election 2021 for AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on July 25 from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any break.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has imposed a complete ban on promotion, transfers of government employees and inauguration or foundation stone laying ceremonies of new development schemes.

The CEC has also issued a comprehensive code of conduct for all stake holders including the candidates, their supporters and voters besides all other AJK government an autonomous functionaries.

Since soon after the announcement of the general Elections – 2021 schedule in Azad Jammu Kashmir by the AJK Election Commissioner on Thursday last, the election campaign by the prospective contestants including candidates of various political parties as well as independents and their supporters is getting momentum with the passage of times but in absolutely peaceful atmosphere with an immense enthusiasm across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

When contacted on Sunday the law enforcement agencies including the AJK Election Commission sources confirmed to APP that the impending candidates were being found strictly observing the code of conduct at the initial stage of their elections campaign.

And at the same time, brisk preparations are being given final touches by the AJK Election Commission for holding the elections in AJK, in a free, fair and transparent manner.