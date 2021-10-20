UrduPoint.com

More Than 2 Kg Drugs Recovered

The police here on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession while conducting separate raids, informed police spokesman.

Newtown police arrested drug dealer Umair Qureshi during the operation recovered 1.

3 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested drug dealer Muhammad Rehan and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his custody.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams adding that crackdown on drug dealers must be continued.

