Mother,son Held With Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers mother and son and recovered over four kilograms of hashish from their possession in two separate raids.
According to details, Civil Lines police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Yousuf on a tip-off raided and arrested a woman drug peddler named Kalsoom alias Sheemi W/o Muhammad Ayub and recovered 3210 grams of hashish from her possession.
In another raid, Sub Inspector (SI) Civil lines police Muhammad Jehangir along with his team raided and arrested the son of the arrested woman named Muhammad Adnan s/o Muhammad Ayub and recovered 1280 grams of hashish.
Civil Lines police registered the case against the mother and son and launched legal action.
APP/qbs-sak
