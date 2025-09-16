Motorcyclist killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident after being hit by a van in the Gultian Morr area of tehsil Daska.

Police said on Tuesday, 46-year-old Muhammad Azam was riding his motorcycle when a van coming from the opposite direction hit him.Consequently, he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

A case was registered against the van driver,while investigation was launched,said police.