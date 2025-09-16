Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident after being hit by a van in the Gultian Morr area of tehsil Daska.

Police said on Tuesday, 46-year-old Muhammad Azam was riding his motorcycle when a van coming from the opposite direction hit him.Consequently, he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

A case was registered against the van driver,while investigation was launched,said police.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

13 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

13 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

13 hours ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

13 hours ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

13 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

13 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

13 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

13 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

13 hours ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan