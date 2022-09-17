Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

The mourners on Friday observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The mourners on Friday observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in the Federal Capital.

The Chehlum procession started from Markazi Imambargah in Sector G-6/2 and culminated at the same place after passing through its designated route.

A large number of people, including senior citizens, children and women participated in the procession with religious reverence.

To avoid any untoward incident, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration provided a foolproof security to the mourners.

The Islamabad Traffic Police also had a comprehensive plan in place for the smooth flow of traffic.