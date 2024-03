MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member

Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Ali Haider Gilani, was nominated BZU syndicate member on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Ali Haider Gilani, was nominated BZU syndicate member on Friday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan in exercise of his powers under section 25 (1) (iii) of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Act, 1975 has nominated him today.

Haider Gilani will be a member syndicate till he remains MPA Punjab, says a news release.

