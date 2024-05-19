MPA Daud Afridi Raids Tehsil Hospital Lachi
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate raided at the Type-D Hospital of Tehsil Lachi District Kohat of his Constituency at around 1:00 p.m. late Saturday night and checked the staff attendance, stock register, OPD record and medical facilities being provided in the hospital.
He also reviewed the cleanliness situation in the hospital.
The MPA also apprised himself of the problems of medical staff and patients.
He called upon the doctors to have a compassionate attitude with patients.
Daud Shah Afridi, in his message on this occasion, clarified that any doctor or government official and officer who will do his duty in Kohat, will have to do it in accordance with the public wishes adding that they will be rewarded accordingly and whoever will neglect his duty, will not stay in Kohat again.
He himself believes in selfless service to the public and expects the same from government officials also. The MPA declared, there is no place here for those who do not do their duty.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balanced diet boosts brain health; study7 minutes ago
-
MCHC, OT, Family Planning Centre set up at RCC; Dr Ansar Ishaq7 minutes ago
-
7 Pakistanis make it to Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' List16 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening16 minutes ago
-
City commercial areas turn into encroachments hub17 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists26 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt's economic friendly policies will lead country towards economic development: Tanveer Huss ..27 minutes ago
-
"Clinic on Wheels" program providing modern health facilities to people: Khawaja Asif27 minutes ago
-
Heatwave pushes up demand for cold beverages, ice creams37 minutes ago
-
DPO stresses community patrolling to ward off animal theft37 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others47 minutes ago
-
'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'47 minutes ago