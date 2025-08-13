MPA, DC Sialkot Visit Flood-affected Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, accompanied by MPA Rana Fayyaz, visited the flood-affected villages of Ado Fattah, Karar Baryar, Khug, Sokan Wind, and Dhoda Road in the wake of rising water levels in Nullah Dek
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, accompanied by MPA Rana Fayyaz, visited the flood-affected villages of Ado Fattah, Karar Baryar, Khug, Sokan Wind, and Dhoda Road in the wake of rising water levels in Nullah Dek.
They reviewed damages to roads and crops, caused by flooding and announced immediate measures for restoration.
Flooding in Nullah Dek has also impacted the bridge on Chawinda–Zafarwal Road. Protective measures are currently underway. The DC said that protective walls would be constructed on both ends of the bridge to prevent further damage. She said a rerouting plan would be issued soon for convenience of the public and a detailed assessment of the bridge damage would be conducted once water levels recede.
A plan is being prepared for the bridge's repair and cost estimation, she added.
The DC said that a connectivity between Chawinda and Zafarwal would be maintained through alternative bridges. Signboards will be installed on key roads to guide the public. Saba said Monsoon experts would re-inspect the bridge and develop a comprehensive restoration plan.
Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar was also present.
Prompt response of the local administration, Rescue 1122, and police averted any losses of life and property.
Recent Stories
UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas
Sports, cultural festivities held in South Waziristan to celebrate Independence ..
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics
SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for ..
Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan
25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized
Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas8 minutes ago
-
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags8 minutes ago
-
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations8 minutes ago
-
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved8 minutes ago
-
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics8 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations8 minutes ago
-
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for Information Technol ..12 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized12 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts inter-university competitions to mark Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Four held for supplying unhygienic meat33 minutes ago