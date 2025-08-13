MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, accompanied by MPA Rana Fayyaz, visited the flood-affected villages of Ado Fattah, Karar Baryar, Khug, Sokan Wind, and Dhoda Road in the wake of rising water levels in Nullah Dek

They reviewed damages to roads and crops, caused by flooding and announced immediate measures for restoration.

Flooding in Nullah Dek has also impacted the bridge on Chawinda–Zafarwal Road. Protective measures are currently underway. The DC said that protective walls would be constructed on both ends of the bridge to prevent further damage. She said a rerouting plan would be issued soon for convenience of the public and a detailed assessment of the bridge damage would be conducted once water levels recede.

A plan is being prepared for the bridge's repair and cost estimation, she added.

The DC said that a connectivity between Chawinda and Zafarwal would be maintained through alternative bridges. Signboards will be installed on key roads to guide the public. Saba said Monsoon experts would re-inspect the bridge and develop a comprehensive restoration plan.

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar was also present.

Prompt response of the local administration, Rescue 1122, and police averted any losses of life and property.

