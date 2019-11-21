UrduPoint.com
MPAs Call On CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The chief minister issued instructions for the solution of their problems.

Talking to them, he said that people were deceived in the name of development projects in previous tenures and fundamental problems were, altogether, ignored, adding that in fact, the reason for Pakistan's backwardness was corruption and inefficiencies of the past rulers.

He inquired that those who made the country a hostage of loans could not claim of leading the nation. Now, the leadership and the government were totally transparent and honest, he added.

The CM said the PTI government inherited the bad economic situation and the past government was responsible for it. He said the government was taking effective steps and economic situation was being improved because of the prudent policies of the PTI government.

Usman Buzdar said that development and prosperity was the right of every citizen and no one will be allowed to interrupt the journey of public service.

The journey had been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to achieve the goals of a new Pakistan and midnight oil was being burnt to come up to the expectations of the people, he added.

"The assembly members are my power in the mission of transforming Punjab as an exemplary province," he said.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that there was no place for corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan and added that the government was serving with true passion.

Targets would be achieved through the implementation of public welfare programs, he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood, Javaid Kausar, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar Muhammad Owais Dreshak, Ummul Baneen Ali,Syeda Farah Uzma and Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

