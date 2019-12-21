MQM-P, Bahali Committee hold separate rallies to show solidarity with Parvez Musharaf

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Muthida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan and MQM Bahali Committee Saturday organized separate rallies to voice solidarity with former president Parvez Musharaf here on Saturday.

A large number of workers of MQM-P's Hyderabad chapter took out rally from Saint Mary's school near Tilk incline to Koh-i-Noor Chowk to show solidarity with the former president Parvez Musharaf.

The rally led by Incharge MQM-P Sindh Committee Saleem Razaq, District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, other members of district Committee, Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, provincial and National Assembly members of the party marched towards Koh-I-Noor Chowk and chanted slogans in favour of Parvez Musharaf.

They said Musharaf had fought wars against enemies of Pakistan therefore he could not be declared as traitor.

They demanded that the former president should be provided opportunity of fair trial. Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan's Bahali Committee workers also took out a rally in favour of Parvez Musharaf from Gul Centre to Hyderabad Press club. The Rally led by Syed Waseem Hussain, Shehzad Qureshi, Asghar Comrade and others also expressed resentment over decision of the special court against the former president of Pakistan and demanded that Parvez Musharaf should be provided opportunity of fair trial.

Hundreds of workers of MQM-P and senior vice president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Shakir Memon, Vice Chairman Alhaj Gulshan Illahi and Jehanzaib Yousifzai of All Pakistan Muslim League also participated.