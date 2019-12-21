UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM-P, Bahali Committee Hold Separate Rallies To Show Solidarity With Parvez Musharaf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:57 PM

MQM-P, Bahali Committee hold separate rallies to show solidarity with Parvez Musharaf

Muthida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan and MQM Bahali Committee Saturday organized separate rallies to voice solidarity with former president Parvez Musharaf here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Muthida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan and MQM Bahali Committee Saturday organized separate rallies to voice solidarity with former president Parvez Musharaf here on Saturday.

A large number of workers of MQM-P's Hyderabad chapter took out rally from Saint Mary's school near Tilk incline to Koh-i-Noor Chowk to show solidarity with the former president Parvez Musharaf.

The rally led by Incharge MQM-P Sindh Committee Saleem Razaq, District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, other members of district Committee, Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, provincial and National Assembly members of the party marched towards Koh-I-Noor Chowk and chanted slogans in favour of Parvez Musharaf.

They said Musharaf had fought wars against enemies of Pakistan therefore he could not be declared as traitor.

They demanded that the former president should be provided opportunity of fair trial. Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan's Bahali Committee workers also took out a rally in favour of Parvez Musharaf from Gul Centre to Hyderabad Press club. The Rally led by Syed Waseem Hussain, Shehzad Qureshi, Asghar Comrade and others also expressed resentment over decision of the special court against the former president of Pakistan and demanded that Parvez Musharaf should be provided opportunity of fair trial.

Hundreds of workers of MQM-P and senior vice president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Shakir Memon, Vice Chairman Alhaj Gulshan Illahi and Jehanzaib Yousifzai of All Pakistan Muslim League also participated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly MQM Hyderabad Mary Gulshan Chamber Commerce Muslim All From Court

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truc ..

3 minutes ago

Even India praised performance of ISPR

3 minutes ago

Ministry forms committee to probe into overseas Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir March today at fed ..

3 minutes ago

Finland to Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp ..

13 minutes ago

Two die in Qilla Saif-Ullah clash

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.