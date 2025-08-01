Open Menu

MQM-P Organizes Marka-i-Haq, Independence Day Rally

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 11:01 PM

MQM-P organizes Marka-i-Haq, independence day rally

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Friday in connection with the independence day and Marka-i-Haq

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Friday in connection with the independence day and Marka-i-Haq.

Led by Sindh Organizing Committee's In charge Saleem Razzak, Hyderabad chapter Incharge Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Prof Abdul Aleem Khanzada, MPAs Rashid Khan advocate, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Nasir Hussain Qureshi, the rally started from GymKhana square.

The participants walked their way through Fatima-Jinnah road and Saddar road before culminating the march outside Hyderabad press club.

Speaking on the occasion, Razzak said the role of political leadership and the armed forces for independence and sovereignty of Pakistan had remained phenomenal.

He added that by participating in the activities preceding the independence day the nation was expressing love for its armed forces which successfully defended the country and defeated the Indian aggression.

Siddiqui said the independence celebrations in the ongoing year would be more enthusiastic in Hyderabad thanks to Marka-i-Haq.

According to him, the MQM-P had started the celebrations from August 1 and that those activities would continue till August 14.

The MQM-P's lawmakers said the nation was always ready to fight and offer sacrifices for the country's defence and development.

They said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces were among the best in the world.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan