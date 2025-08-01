MQM-P Organizes Marka-i-Haq, Independence Day Rally
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 11:01 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Friday in connection with the independence day and Marka-i-Haq.
Led by Sindh Organizing Committee's In charge Saleem Razzak, Hyderabad chapter Incharge Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Prof Abdul Aleem Khanzada, MPAs Rashid Khan advocate, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Nasir Hussain Qureshi, the rally started from GymKhana square.
The participants walked their way through Fatima-Jinnah road and Saddar road before culminating the march outside Hyderabad press club.
Speaking on the occasion, Razzak said the role of political leadership and the armed forces for independence and sovereignty of Pakistan had remained phenomenal.
He added that by participating in the activities preceding the independence day the nation was expressing love for its armed forces which successfully defended the country and defeated the Indian aggression.
Siddiqui said the independence celebrations in the ongoing year would be more enthusiastic in Hyderabad thanks to Marka-i-Haq.
According to him, the MQM-P had started the celebrations from August 1 and that those activities would continue till August 14.
The MQM-P's lawmakers said the nation was always ready to fight and offer sacrifices for the country's defence and development.
They said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces were among the best in the world.
