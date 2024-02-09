MQM’s Fahim Ahmed Wins PS-113 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahidda Quomi Movement’s (MQM) Fahim Ahmed has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-113, Keamari-III, by securing 24,465 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Ghulam Qadir, who bagged 21,031 votes. Voters’ turn-out remained 38.42 percent.
