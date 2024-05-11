Open Menu

PM Appreciates National Hockey Team’s Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PM appreciates National Hockey Team’s performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the outstanding performance of the players of Pakistan National Hockey Team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, 2024, played in Malaysia.

The prime minister said that due to the brilliant performance, the national team reached the final game.

“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game. The national team has won the hearts of entire nation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further observed that after a long time, the national team had reached the final of a mega tournament which was very encouraging.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was taking all steps for the promotion of sports in the country; particularly of the national game of hockey.

Japan won the final position after beating Pakistan in the nail-biting contest through penalty shootouts with a margin of 4-1 that followed the scheduled match which ended in 2-2 draw.

