MSF provides relief to flood victims of Dadu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has provided relief to flood victims of around 25 villages in Tehsil Johi of Dadu District in Sindh province.

The mobile clinics visited these villages as part of a post-emergency response and two medical teams provided basic medical services to more than 4,000 patients over the course of a month, said a statement on Friday.

MSF also distributed relief items, including kitchen, hygiene and shelter kits, to more than 2,500 families affected by the floods in five union councils of Tehsil Johi.

More than 350 villages in Sindh's Dadu district were affected by the floods after heavy rainfall in August 2020. Dadu was one of the worst hit areas in the province and its population of over 240,000 were declared calamity-affected by the provincial government.

While the floods damaged the houses, roads were also washed away thereby further limiting people's access to healthcare facilities.