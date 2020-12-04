UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Provides Relief To Flood Victims Of Dadu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

MSF provides relief to flood victims of Dadu

The Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has provided relief to flood victims of around 25 villages in Tehsil Johi of Dadu District in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Mdecins Sans Frontires (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has provided relief to flood victims of around 25 villages in Tehsil Johi of Dadu District in Sindh province.

The mobile clinics visited these villages as part of a post-emergency response and two medical teams provided basic medical services to more than 4,000 patients over the course of a month, said a statement on Friday.

MSF also distributed relief items, including kitchen, hygiene and shelter kits, to more than 2,500 families affected by the floods in five union councils of Tehsil Johi.

More than 350 villages in Sindh's Dadu district were affected by the floods after heavy rainfall in August 2020. Dadu was one of the worst hit areas in the province and its population of over 240,000 were declared calamity-affected by the provincial government.

While the floods damaged the houses, roads were also washed away thereby further limiting people's access to healthcare facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Mobile Dadu August 2020 Government

Recent Stories

FBR holds pre-bidding conference for Track, Trace ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition busy on mudslinging over govt to hide ..

2 minutes ago

Greece, Cyprus Call on EU to Take Action Against T ..

2 minutes ago

Interrogation of Journalists of Russia's NTV in Tu ..

2 minutes ago

UN Urges New US Admin., Russia to Discuss Advancin ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt provides one-window facility to invest ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.