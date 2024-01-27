Open Menu

Multiple Sections Of Motorway Temporarily Closed Due To Dense Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Multiple sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has temporarily closed various sections of motorways amid dense fog to ensure the safety of travelers on Saturday.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the sections include M-2 Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, M-3 Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4 Sher Shah Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad, Gojra, Shorkot to Gojra, and Shamkot Interchange to Abdul Hakeem Interchange.

Similarly, M-5 Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif Interchange, M-11 Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Sambaryal, and Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with the latest information available at NHMP Helpline 130 and official social media platforms.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Social Media Gojra Farooqabad Pindi Bhattian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

11 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

11 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

11 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

11 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

11 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

11 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

11 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan