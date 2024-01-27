Multiple Sections Of Motorway Temporarily Closed Due To Dense Fog
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has temporarily closed various sections of motorways amid dense fog to ensure the safety of travelers on Saturday.
According to an NHMP spokesperson, the sections include M-2 Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad, M-3 Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4 Sher Shah Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad, Gojra, Shorkot to Gojra, and Shamkot Interchange to Abdul Hakeem Interchange.
Similarly, M-5 Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif Interchange, M-11 Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Sambaryal, and Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza.
Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with the latest information available at NHMP Helpline 130 and official social media platforms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC-AJK, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell hold protest outside Indian High Commission in capital1 hour ago
-
Fazal wants voters to reset priorities for economy based on Quran and Sunnah9 hours ago
-
President advises people to must use their votes on Feb 810 hours ago
-
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days11 hours ago
-
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return11 hours ago
-
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi11 hours ago
-
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother11 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary11 hours ago
-
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties11 hours ago
-
PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutt ..12 hours ago
-
Independent candidates free to join any political party12 hours ago