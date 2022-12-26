UrduPoint.com

Munir Niazi Remembered On16th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Munir Niazi remembered on16th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent urdu poet Munir Niazi was remembered on his 16th death anniversary on Monday for his contribution to Urdu language and literature.

Munir Ahmed Niazi was born on April 9,1928 in Khanpur, a village near Hoshiarpur, India and used 'Munir' as his pen name. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal.

Talking to APP, poet Muhammad Asad said that Munir Niazi was a great poet of Urdu and Punjabi. "He (Munir) raised the standard of poetry in both the genres, ghazal and nazm" Asad added.

"Munir also wrote songs and some prose poems, and he was credited with creating a distinct style, rhythm, and diction. Niazi, a master of the poetic imagery, was bold enough to experiment with the different genres of poetry", he said.

"Mythology, nostalgia and haunting romance are some of the themes that are found frequently in poems of Munir Niazi. He wrote numerous songs for films and became known as one of the best songwriters of Pakistan.

"He also wrote for newspapers, magazines and conducted shows for Radio Pakistan. He later became associated with Lahore Television. In 1960, he established a publication institute, Al-Misal.

"Some of his renowned Urdu publications include 'Taiz Hawa Aur Tanha Phool', 'Jungle mein Dhanak', 'Dushmanoon Kai Darmiyan', 'Sham' and 'Mah-e-Munir'", he said.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him, first, the Star of Distinction and then the Pride of Performance.

He lived in Lahore until his death on December 26, 2006.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Hoshiarpur Sahiwal Khanpur Peruvian Nuevo Sol April December TV Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

25 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

27 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

36 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.