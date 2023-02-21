UrduPoint.com

Muqam Inaugurates SNGPL Distribution Network For 26 Villages

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Division and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here Tuesday inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) distribution network for 26 villages of Katlang tehsil

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Division and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here Tuesday inaugurated the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) distribution network for 26 villages of Katlang tehsil.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (N) had approved the inaugurated project during its last government to solve this long-standing issue of tehsil Kaatlang.

Engineer Amir Muqam expressed these views while addressing the workers' convention held on the occasion of the inauguration of the SNGPL Distribution Network for 26 villages of tehsil Kaatlang here.

He said that PTI, while in power, interrupted work on most of such development projects across the province; but under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN puts the welfare of the public as its first priority and today has brought this gift to the people of Katlang.

The adviser said this project was approved by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif himself as a result of the efforts of a senior journalist late Rahimullah Yousafzai and started work on it, but PTI stopped progress on the project and deprived the people of this gift.

He said that the people of Katlang will soon benefit from this project.

Engr Amir Muqam said the inflation burdening the people of Pakistan today speaks volumes of the performance of Imran and his incompetent team. He further added that Imran will have to account for the false statements he made.

The adviser said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should now put PML-N to test who has fought their case without any mandate.

He said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address a public gathering in Takhtbhai in Mardan in the mid of March.

During the workers' convention, Sahibzada Iftikhar Bacha from Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam, Rafiullah and Dr. Bahadur Syed from Awami National Party joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) along with thousands of comrades.

Before his address, Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurated the SNGPL distribution network and supply projects to 26 villages of tehsil Katlang, including Shamuzu, Babuzai, Mian Khan/Singao, Alamganj and others.

