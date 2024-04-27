Murad Ali Shah hails inception of parliamentary democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) April 27 marks a significant chapter in history as Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah commemorates this day as an important beginning of parliamentary democracy in the region.

In a statement released from the CM House on Saturday, the CM highlighted the profound importance of this day, recalling the inaugural session of the Sindh Legislative Assembly in 1937.

On April 27, 1937, at 11 am, the inaugural gathering of the Sindh Legislative Assembly convened at the Assembly Hall of the Sindh Chief Court in Karachi, now known as the Sindh High Court building.

Mr Shah stated that the establishment of the Sindh legislative assembly marked the beginning of parliamentary democracy in the region, which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan.

The Sindh assembly passed a resolution demanding the creation of Pakistan, making it a significant event in the country's history.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, along with its leadership, has made numerous sacrifices to strengthen the democratic institutions and democracy in the country.

On this day, April 27, when the Sindh Assembly came into being, the CM congratulated the Sindh assembly members, the people of Sindh, and the democratic institutions working throughout Sindh.