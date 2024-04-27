Open Menu

Murad Ali Shah Hails Inception Of Parliamentary Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Murad Ali Shah hails inception of parliamentary democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) April 27 marks a significant chapter in history as Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah commemorates this day as an important beginning of parliamentary democracy in the region.

In a statement released from the CM House on Saturday, the CM highlighted the profound importance of this day, recalling the inaugural session of the Sindh Legislative Assembly in 1937.

On April 27, 1937, at 11 am, the inaugural gathering of the Sindh Legislative Assembly convened at the Assembly Hall of the Sindh Chief Court in Karachi, now known as the Sindh High Court building.

Mr Shah stated that the establishment of the Sindh legislative assembly marked the beginning of parliamentary democracy in the region, which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan.

The Sindh assembly passed a resolution demanding the creation of Pakistan, making it a significant event in the country's history.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, along with its leadership, has made numerous sacrifices to strengthen the democratic institutions and democracy in the country.

On this day, April 27, when the Sindh Assembly came into being, the CM congratulated the Sindh assembly members, the people of Sindh, and the democratic institutions working throughout Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Resolution Chief Minister Sindh High Court Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party April Murad Ali Shah Event From Court

Recent Stories

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

44 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

4 hours ago
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

8 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

18 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan