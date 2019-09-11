UrduPoint.com
Murder Accused Awarded Death Sentence

Wed 11th September 2019

Murder accused awarded death sentence

An Additional District and Sessions court Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Koral police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Koral police limits.

The police produced the Challan of an accused Rabnawaz s/o Muhamad Hayyat resident of Chakwal in the court who allegedly murdered Ihsan Ali in June last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Rabnawaz guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused.

The court also released an accomplice Hassan Iqbal by giving the benefit of doubt.

